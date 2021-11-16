Several recent gun-related incidents in Columbia have raised concerns about whether the city’s downtown area is safe — and if MU Alerts are being used properly to warn residents of violence.
A decision about whether to send out an MU Alert about gunfire near campus often must be made in seconds, University of Missouri spokesperson Christian Basi said.
MU leaders also must be cautious about “over-notification” — sending out so many MU alerts that people begin to ignore them, according to a university website. As a result, MU restricts its alerts to situations that pose an immediate or ongoing threat to campus.
MU and the Columbia Police Department recently announced that they are collaborating to improve downtown safety, including updating their protocol for when to issue community alerts.
Other safety options include placement of additional cameras downtown.
According to MU Alert’s website, text messages are sent out when there is a threat to the campus. Although each situation is unique, any event that threatens the safety and security of students, faculty and staff “on or near campus” is considered a threat.
Basi says a lot of evaluation goes into a short period of time before deciding to send out an alert. The process involves initially getting the report, waiting for confirmation from Columbia police and then determining whether an alert will improve the safety of the situation.
“We have to make a judgment call within seconds to determine, is it appropriate? Is it responsible? Is it the safe thing to do to send out an alert?” Basi said.
Basi also stated that in the event that there is an ongoing incident in nearby areas like downtown, alerts are sent out when it is either requested by the Police Department or it is believed to be in the community’s best interest to be warned. The most recent case was with Sunday morning’s shooting on Fifth Street.
“Because the situation was an ongoing threat, and because we had engaged with CPD and they verified that information for us, we decided to send out an alert to notify the community that there was a safety issue in downtown Columbia,” Basi said.