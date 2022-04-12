Chalk messages often appear on MU campus sidewalks, typically advertising student event sign-ups, movie nights and sometimes free food.
But one series of messages that appeared earlier this semester on various sidewalks around campus instead was trying to lure students to off-campus jobs.
The messages, often written in multiple colors of chalk, read: "COMOstudentwork.com $19 Part-time."
Similar offers have been showing up on various college campuses nationwide for years. Many campuses such as MU have policies protecting chalk messages as free speech and, although policies typically don't specify whether chalk can be used for commercial purposes, companies find such communications methods an inexpensive way to attract prospective workers.
Those who visit the website mentioned in the chalk ads that have recently appeared on the MU campus will discover that the company doing the hiring is Vector Marketing, which is the primary sales arm of CUTCO Cutlery.
Vector Marketing is a "single-level direct sales company that sells CUTCO," Amanda Sahawneh, the company's campus recruiting manager for the area that includes MU, said in an interview.
In other words, MU students hired by Vector would be asked to sell high-end steak knives and other kitchen ware directly to customers in person-to-person sales, rather than at a store.
Worker reviews of Vector from former and current contractors on websites like Indeed, Glassdoor, Niche and careerbliss reveal a mix of staunch supporters and disillusioned opponents.
Those who praise the company on these websites, many of which are current sales representatives and managers, cite schedule flexibility, sales-and-life skills development and great pay. Those on the other side, generally former sales representatives, argue that representatives are encouraged to sell to friends and family, advertised pay is deceiving and the recruitment process is misleading.
Working for Vector Marketing
Brent Black, known online as "Brentalfloss," is a comedian, game designer and songwriter. He worked for Vector Marketing during the summer between his sophomore and junior year of college in 2004. Black was in Dallas, Texas during his break and it was here that he saw an advertisement posted on some cork board.
Black said in an email that the advertisement read, "Work for yourself! Make your own hours! Up to $14/hr + commissions!"
After going to a group interview, Black said he was hired along with almost 20 others who came. Next was group training, which he said consisted mainly of learning how to pitch and purchasing a starter kit for demonstrations.
He recalls learning specific selling points like saying "the rivets in the handle were made of the same metal they used on the space shuttle."
Black said the training was unpaid and though the kit was discounted by 75%, he still had to pay somewhere between $100 to $200.
Since Black's recruitment in 2004, workers no longer have to purchase a demonstration kit, Sahawneh said. Now, they can just lease one from the company. However, Sahawneh said since the COVID-19 pandemic began, demonstrations have largely moved online so representatives no longer need a physical kit.
Sahawneh also confirmed that training for new representatives is unpaid, but said the training is optional. The trainings last several hours and go for two-to-three days. While the trainings are optional and unpaid, Sahawneh said they are valuable and most representatives choose to take them.
Sahawneh explained that a sales representative's role is to find potential clients, schedule appointments and give product demonstrations. Representatives are responsible for finding their own clients and are encouraged to sell to friends and family first.
Sahawneh said Vector Marketing calls these early demonstrations "practice appointments" because new representatives are more comfortable demonstrating to people they know starting off.
Critics argue that trying to sell cutlery and knife sets that are priced as high as $3,259 dollars to people you're close to puts stress on those relationships.
Black said that even when he did make a sale, he didn't feel good about it.
"Once a friend's mom begrudgingly bought a single $50 steak knife," Black said. "I still feel bad about the look on her face."
Representatives are also expected to ask those they demonstrate to for referrals so they can expand their network of potential customers.
Building that network of customers is a point of contention among current and former representatives. Positive reviewers praise the system for encouraging an entrepreneurial approach.
Critics don't like that pay is dependent on building this network up independently. They argue that unless your family and friends are wealthy, it is very difficult to find customers.
"Each representative that is accepted onto our team has the equal opportunity to succeed," Sahanweh said, "meaning they're given the same products, training and support."
Vector Marketings' recruitment materials, chalk messages included, often boast high pay for representatives. The messages on MU's campus say $19. This is not an hourly rate, however.
Representatives are paid for every demonstration given to a "qualified potential customer." Sahawneh called this a "safety net" for representatives. She said their main source of income comes from commission, starting at 10% and going as high as 30%.
Black said he was given a $14 base pay per pitch and could make a small commission if he made a sale, but it was nothing like what he was led to believe.
"The amount I got paid showed that the advertisement was misleading," Black said. "Sure, you could make $14/hr, but to get that in a full-time sense, you'd have to schedule and attend 40 sits at 40 people's houses in a single week. Not very likely for a normal mortal human."
Sahawneh said the base pay per demonstration is meant to make up for the lack of hourly wages and support representatives even when they don't make sales.
Black left Vector Marketing after working there for less than a month.
In response to many of the critiques from former representatives, Sahawneh said, "sales aren't for everyone."
But she added that anyone can succeed with the "right work ethic and attitude."