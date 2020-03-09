Winners of U.S. Cellular's 4th annual Black History Month Art Competition with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia were honored at a celebration at the club Friday.
Amecia Johnson, 9, was awarded first place for her portrayal of Angela Davis and received a certificate and a $250 gift card.
Markayla Williams, 10, was awarded second place for her portrayal of Michelle Obama and received a certificate and a $150 gift card.
Tena Green, 11, was awarded third place for her portrayal of Anita Baker and received a certificate and a $100 gift card.
In January, Boys & Girls Club members created original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential African Americans.
The 10 finalists’ art – portraying the image and likeliness of Anita Baker, Angela Davis, Michelle Obama, Michael Jackson, Rosa Parks, Mike Tyson, Oprah Winfrey, Yara Shahidi, Angela Rey and Tupac Shakur – was displayed in U.S. Cellular stores during February, where the Columbia community voted for their favorites.
“It was our honor to showcase the creative and beautiful artwork that these kids created in our stores,” said Brian Ferrell, sales manager for U.S. Cellular in Columbia. “Highlighting influential African-American icons of the past and the present with these works of art from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia youth is one of our favorite ways to celebrate both Black History Month and the rich diversity of this country.”