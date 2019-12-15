The winter storm warning in Columbia will stretch through late Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service forecast 3 to 5 inches of snow during the day Sunday and predicted an accumulation of ice Sunday night.

Boone County Joint Communications reported at least nine vehicle collisions since Sunday morning when the snow began to fall. 

The Weather Service suggests drivers travel with a full tank of gas and carry a winter storm kit, including a shovel, flashlight, cell phone, food and water,  blankets and extra warm clothing.

Twenty-three trucks are currently treating roads. Crews are working 24/7 in 12-hour shifts, said Columbia Public Works spokesperson Barry Dalton. Residents are reminded that cars cannot park along designated routes when the snow reaches a depth of 2 inches.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.