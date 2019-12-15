The winter storm warning in Columbia will stretch through late Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The Weather Service forecast 3 to 5 inches of snow during the day Sunday and predicted an accumulation of ice Sunday night.
Boone County Joint Communications reported at least nine vehicle collisions since Sunday morning when the snow began to fall.
The Weather Service suggests drivers travel with a full tank of gas and carry a winter storm kit, including a shovel, flashlight, cell phone, food and water, blankets and extra warm clothing.
Twenty-three trucks are currently treating roads. Crews are working 24/7 in 12-hour shifts, said Columbia Public Works spokesperson Barry Dalton. Residents are reminded that cars cannot park along designated routes when the snow reaches a depth of 2 inches.