A woman who was wounded during an attempted murder-suicide Nov. 15 was found unresponsive at home last Friday and died.
Columbia Police Department spokesperson Jeff Pitts said in an email that police were dispatched at 5:20 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 2800 block of Jacobs Place.
Officers found a woman, later identified as Asia Lenore Plagman, 22, of Columbia, unresponsive, Pitts said.
She was transported to a local emergency room for medical care, where she was pronounced dead. Pitts had no information on the cause of death.
Plagman was involved in an attempted murder-suicide at the same location, 2808 Jacobs Place Apartments, on Nov. 15. Her injuries that day were not described as life threatening by police and it was unclear when she had been released from the hospital.
According to a Columbia Police Department press release about the murder-suicide, officers discovered Deshawn Zentrell Graves, 22, and Plagman, who was not identified at the time, at the apartment. Both had been shot.
Graves died at the hospital, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the press release issued that day. He was identified as the suspect in the apparent attempted homicide, police said.
Boone County Medical Examiner Dori Burke told ABC 17 News on Wednesday that Plagman did not die by suicide. However, the investigation is ongoing and the manner of Plagman's death has not been determined, she said.