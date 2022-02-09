JEFFERSON CITY — The women of the Missouri Senate are sick of the filibuster over congressional redistricting.
“I think it’s time that the women step up to the plate and say what we want to say,” Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, said Wednesday after several hours of filibustering by Sen. Bob Onder, R-St. Charles.
One by one, eight of the 11 women senators then spoke. The women, from both political parties, denounced the infighting and personal attacks among senators and emphasized the importance of relationships.
“One of the wisest people in this building told me that this is all about relationships, relationships with each other, so you can value each other as a person, you can listen to their concerns, you can understand what it is that we would have in common and move our state forward,” said Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola. “And instead, it’s, ‘My way, highway,’ and that’s not the way to do it.”
While the women acknowledged that they didn’t all agree on some issues, including how the maps should be drawn, they said they were ready to have a discussion and move on.
“I think we can probably find common ground and a compromise that we can both live with, and I hope we can all arrive at a place where we’re finally able to vote on that, because we have so many other things that we need to work on,” said Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City.
Onder and about six other Republican senators — members of the Conservative Caucus — have led a filibuster that has delayed a vote on a new congressional map over the last three days.
Conservative Caucus members have been pushing for a map that they say would put seven Republicans and one Democrat in Congress; the map the House passed would likely result in six Republicans and two Democrats.
However, the 7-1 map caused concern about challenges in court. Republicans also said the 6-2 map’s districts were expected to remain stronger over the next 10 years, when the new map will be drawn with new census data.
In the long run, the 7-1 map could backfire on Republicans and give Democrats more of the seats, said Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston.
“I’m not OK with eating steak today and every year after that eating Hamburger Helper,” Rehder said. “I’m not going to vote for a map that would work for the first election, and then after that, it’s a crapshoot.”
Onder has encouraged his supporters to bombard senators with calls and email pleas to back the 7-1 map. Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, said she had received a deluge.
“One said I was gonna go to hell if I didn’t vote for a 7-to-1 map,” Crawford said. “Voting for a 7-1 map doesn’t get you to heaven. Accepting Jesus Christ as your personal savior does.”
When the Senate convened at noon Wednesday, Onder picked up the filibuster that had run nearly 30 hours, ending around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Because of the filibuster, not a single bill has been passed, or even debated, in the Senate. Redistricting was the only piece of legislation to so much as reach the floor.
The women of the Senate said they were tired of the filibuster and wanted to move onto other, more important issues.
“My constituents probably aren’t, when they sit down at dinner, and when they go to bed at night, they’re not scratching their head and worrying or crying over whether the map is 6-2 or 5-3,” said Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur. “It’s not even on their mind.”
Following a week shortened by snow, the filibuster only further delayed other legislation. Anything passed by the House remained in limbo. Nearly three days worth of Senate hearings were canceled. During the long nights, staff members went without sleep or showers, napping wherever they could find space and working continuously.
“It’s unfortunate that a small group of people want to stop a lot of good common sense legislation, you know?” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia. “I think we as Republicans want to pass election reform and to provide choices for parents and a bunch of other things that I think we are very interested in, but we can’t do anything because we have some folks who are upset about not having a map that serves their own interests.”
Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, said that would include the emergency supplemental budget the House approved Wednesday, which needed to be passed quickly for a variety of reasons, including the pay raises it included.
“I think overall the big message is we’re trying to get this emergency supplemental budget done,” Stevens said. “The governor wanted it done by February 1st, and what is it now?”
One way to end the filibuster would be to force a vote by moving to return to the previous question. A previous question requires a written demand by 10 senators and a two-thirds vote to approve.
Onder raised concern over other senators introducing the motion. He asked Rowden whether he had considered it Tuesday. Rowden said he wasn’t aware of any discussion around such a motion.
“You would never support moving the previous question against members of your own (Republican) caucus?” Onder asked.
“Senator, I’m not sure anything is off the table,” Rowden responded.
The Senate could also reach a compromise on the map — but that would mean being open to amendments.
“We can’t even get to the starting blocks right now,” Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence. “There’s a lot of people that want some changes, but we can’t even get to that point where we’re having true, honest discussion because they’re holding the entire Senate hostage.”