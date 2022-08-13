 Skip to main content
Workers protest MU proposal to change paid time off benefits

Dozens of people rallied Saturday at Speaker’s Circle and marched to the MU Columns, chanting in protest against proposed changes to the University of Missouri System’s staff paid leave program.

“I came here for the benefits,” said Buddy Cook, who is in his first year working as a painter for the university. He said he was making more at his previous job, but “I gave that up to come here, to have benefits, to have something to leave to (my kids).”

Andrew Hutchinson speaks to the protestors

Andrew Hutchinson speaks to protesters Saturday on the MU campus in Columbia. Hutchinson is Laborers Local 955’s field representative and helped organize the event.
Protestors wore LiUNA! stickers during the protest

Protestors wore LiUNA! stickers during the protest on Saturday at MU’s campus in Columbia. Laborer’s Local 955 is a union covering areas of mid-Missouri and a subgroup of Laborers’ International Union of North America.
Faculty member Seth Howes speaks in front of protestors

Faculty member Seth Howes speaks in front of protestors on Saturday at MU’s campus in Columbia. Howes is an associate professor of German and will not be affected by the policy change. He said he came to the protest “because of my recognition that staff are the absolute cornerstone of everything we do at MU.”
Community members stand in protest to the proposed

Community members stand in protest to the proposed MU paid time off policy on Saturday at Speakers Circle in Columbia. Laborers Local 955 organized the protest.
Elaine Curtis, an MU nurse, holds a sign while marching

Elaine Curtis, an MU nurse, holds a sign while marching from Speakers Circle to Francis Quadrangle on Saturday at MU’s campus in Columbia. The group chanted as they walked.
