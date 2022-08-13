Dozens of people rallied Saturday at Speaker's Circle and marched to the MU Columns, chanting in protest of proposed changes to the University of Missouri System's staff paid leave program.

"I came here for the benefits," said Buddy Cook, who is in his first year working as a painter for the university. He said he was making more at his previous job, but "I gave that up to come here, to have benefits, to have something to leave to (my kids)."

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you