Team USA is going to the round of 16 in the World Cup and the city of Columbia is right on board. Several establishments around town will be hosting watch parties as the national team takes on the Netherlands at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Blue Note will be hosting a free watch party Saturday morning. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the venue is located at 17 N. Ninth St.
Semi-professional soccer club AFC Columbia will be hosting a watch party in conjunction with Günter Hans. The event also starts at 8:30 a.m. and is located at the restaurant on 7 Hitt St.
International Tap House, located at 308 S. Ninth St., will open its doors at 8:45 a.m. Drinks will be available for purchase in the morning.
Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar will be playing World Cup matches until Dec. 18. The restaurant, which can be found at 1204 Hinkson Ave., opens at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The U.S. sealed their ticket to the knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran after two consecutive draws to England and Wales, respectively. Midfielder Christian Pulisic is also cleared to play in Saturday's match.
After the U.S. and the Netherlands match, Argentina will play Australia at 1 p.m. CST in their win-or-go-home game.