Year of the Tiger: Missouri students ring in Lunar New Year with Vietnamese flair

Students with ties to Vietnam, China and many other countries are celebrating the Lunar New Year in large groups for the first time since the pandemic began.
The first new moon of 2022 occurred Feb. 1, ushering in the Year of the Tiger. Festivities are expected to continue in and around the University of Missouri campus through early next week.
“We’re celebrating as how a traditional family would celebrate. Like a social gathering with food and games,” said Harry Le, secretary of the Vietnamese Student Union, during a celebration Tuesday night at Memorial Union.
At the event, some students dressed in traditional garb. They spent the evening eating, talking and playing games.
In China, the Lunar New Year is called Chunjie. In Korea, it is Seollal.
The Vietnamese Student Union event was open to all. The night opened with the history and culture of Tết, discussing various holiday practices, expectations and superstitions.
“I think it’s pretty important because it can give exposure about other cultures to students who haven’t grown up in that kind of environment,” said Tina Pham, president of the Vietnamese Student Union. “It can help bring in more diversity and awareness to the Mizzou community.”
The Vietnamese Student Union is part of Mizzou’s Asian American Association, a group that aims to unite students from various cultures and backgrounds.
“I think campus events like this are important because it allows students to almost feel at home with people who look like them and people who share the same background, to make them feel welcomed here at Mizzou,” said Toan Vu, the group’s historian.
According to the folklore of the Chinese Zodiac, people born in the Year of the Tiger will be strong and powerful. Last year was the Year of the Ox, signifying hard work and perseverance.
“If you see that some kind of evil spirit has plagued us for the past few years,” said Mizzou History Professor Dominic Meng-Hsuan Yang, “the Tiger symbolized some kind of power to ward off evil spirits and might help us finally get it right.”
Meng-Hsuan Yang studies modern China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, as well as Chinese migration. He is spending the semester researching in Taiwan, the country of his birth.
“I look at all the stores on the street I live on, and every one of them shut down,” Yang said, “This doesn’t happen during Christmas and New Year.”
Usually, he spends the holiday with his family, who live in Taiwan. They eat hotpot and play mahjong while staying up past midnight. Due to the pandemic, Yang celebrated the holiday away from family.
Also known as the Chinese New Year, the Lunar New Year is mainly celebrated by communities in East and Southeast Asia.
“The origins of this, without a doubt, came from ancient China,” Yang said, “and so you see that Lunar New Year in Korea, in Vietnam, in Taiwan, in Okinawa, in Singapore or Malaysia. The celebrations have all indigenized in these countries and thus have different flavors.”
The commonality in the holiday lies in the values; those who celebrate the holiday aim to spend it with family.
In a traditional sense, the holiday is used to ward off evil spirits for the upcoming year, as well as pay respects to deceased ancestors.
The occasion is used to celebrate and pray for family and prosperity for the upcoming year.
“This year we might have some leaders or people in this world who may finally come together, collectively,” Yang said, “and have a strong will to resolve all these problems.”