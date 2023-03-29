Missouri is currently too cold to foster crocodilian life, so there’s no reason to fear alligators in your backyard yet.

But in just a few decades, they might become as common as the armadillos that have recently moved from the South to the Midwest.

  • Studying digital and print journalism. Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

  • Photojournalist for the Columbia Missourian

