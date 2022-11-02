Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. begins balloon release tradition

Alana Hayes of Mizzou’s chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. fills a balloon with helium on Wednesday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. The organization hosts a balloon release open to the public, a first-time tradition for the chapter.
Mizzou’s chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, hosted a balloon release on Wednesday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. As part of the event, members were asked to write down names of lost loved ones, personal fears, past trauma, and anything they wish to let go of on the balloons. The women then released them into the sky, signaling the release of grief. The chapter plans on making this event a permanent tradition for the organization.