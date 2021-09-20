Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. This week welcomes the fall equinox and the official start to fall weather in mid-Missouri. As people continue to spend time at parks, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is working hard to maintain trails despite staff shortages. This past weekend was family weekend, and while the Tigers defeated Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, Marching Mizzou was absent from the majority of the game as they played in the Missouri Bicentennial Inaugural Parade in Jefferson City. Happy Monday!
In case you missed it:
Local lawyers push for reevaluation of courthouse murals’ content. Gary Oxenhandler and Rusty Antel, two members of the Boone County Bar Association, have requested the artwork be removed. The two lawyers say the paintings have been “personally and professionally upsetting” — citing the depictions of a hanging and the whipping of an individual by a law enforcement officer.
1,200 Afghan evacuees headed for Missouri; local organizations prep for arrival. An initial group of 1,200 Afghan evacuees will soon resettle in Missouri. The majority will be resettled in Kansas City or St. Louis, but local groups such as Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri are preparing for evacuees to hit Mid-Missouri. Dan Lester, executive director of Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, said the organization has the capacity to resettle 300 Afghan evacuees across the region.
Demonstrators oppose vaccine and mask mandates at Capitol. Some 200 protestors arrived in Jefferson City on Wednesday to oppose the mask and vaccine mandate implemented by President Joe Biden. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt vowed to sue the federal government over a pending vaccine mandate.
From Faurot Field to ‘The Bachelor’ mansion: MU grad to star on reality show. Former Tiger football player Clayton Echard is anticipated to be the next contestant on the famed reality show “The Bachelor” which airs on ABC. A native of Eureka, Mo, and a 2015 Mizzou graduate, Echard currently works as a sales representative for Stryker. Before entering the business world, the soon-to-be bachelor signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent but ultimately didn’t make the final roster. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- 6:00 p.m., Monday, zoom: Galen Abdur-Razzaq will give a history of women in jazz and their impact on the musical genre. This event is sponsored by the Daniel Boone Regional Library. Click here to register.
- 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, Papa’s Cat Cafe: join the monthly book club meeting to discuss great books and cuddle with cats, for only $10 you get a drink, a baked good and 90-minutes in the cat playroom.
- 6:30 p.m., Thursday to Saturday, North Village Studios Patio: enjoy CoMo Shorts, a film festival that highlights local filmmakers.
- 11:00 a.m., Friday to Sunday, Stephens Lake Park: welcome back the annual Roots N Blues Festival to CoMo. Enjoy some smooth tunes and delicious eats all weekend long.
Today, the Columbia City Council will hold the final hearing on the FY2022 budget and vote to approve it. After adding some amendments, the council is expected to approve the budget. The council is also scheduled to vote on continuing free fares for GoCOMO Public Transit System and to discuss the city code to set city employee health care benefits.
Quote
“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” - Oscar Wilde
Have a great week!