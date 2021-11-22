Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
As we head into Thanksgiving week, let’s take a look back at the important moments around CoMo from this past week. The Columbia Housing Authority has been working to renovate its properties to help increase the amount of affordable housing. Two months after voting against campuswide COVID-19 vaccine requirements for workers on University of Missouri System campuses, curators have agreed to require the vaccine going forward, following President Biden’s mandate. After the senior night victory over the University of Florida, the MU football team is eligible for a post-season bowl game.
In case you missed it:
How MU workers keep the campus botanical gardens thriving during cold weather
As winter approaches, the MU campus botanical gardens are starting to change. “Kind of a misconception about the campus landscape and the garden is that during the winter, things are all dead. And they’re not. They’re just dormant,” said Pete Millier, director of the Mizzou Botanic Garden. It has consolidated plants that will be able to survive Missouri's winter. More tropical plants will be placed in MU’s greenhouses.
CPS COVID-19 vaccine clinics for younger kids kick off at Mill Creek
CPS had its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 5 to 11 at Mill Creek Elementary School. The clinics will be held throughout the district over the next several weeks. The Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Department is providing the vaccines and the nurses that administer them. They are planned so children will receive their first dose by the start of winter break. “CPS obviously is the biggest district in our county, so we work with them pretty closely to get all those schools scheduled,” department health educator Ashton Day said.
The king of Mid-Missouri: A deep dive into the life of a drag king
Ezra Prince holds the title of “Mr. Mid-Mo Pride King.” He is a 25-year old drag king from Columbia. From an early age, Ezra began to question the gender binary. After getting into drag, he understood who he truly was as a transgender man. Drag kings are considered the counterparts to drag queens, but the definition is less simple than that due to the complexities of gender.
Loud when necessary: Quiet Abrams-Draine leads Missouri by example, not noise
Kris Abrams-Draine is known for the shy persona that he has post-game. However, that is totally different once he is on the field. “He’s quiet, but, man, when I tell you he’s competitive,” his coach Drew Thomas said. ... “His words are quiet, but his gameplay is loud.” He has become a bright spot on Missouri's defense since switching from wide receiver to defensive back. While the Tigers' defense has struggled in the 2021 season, Abrams-Draine has consistently produced. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- 10:00 a.m, Monday, anywhere: Join a game of You Sleuth, a combination of the classic game Clue and the digital hype Pokemon Go. Tickets are $25 and can be bought here.
- 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, Logboat: Join Truman the Tiger and the Grinch on Thanksgiving eve at a family-friendly event and Christmas lights display.
- 8:30 a.m., Thursday, 4th Street and Cherry Street: Start your Thanksgiving Day with the annual Turkey Trax 5K race.
- 8:00 p.m., Friday, Mizzou Arena: Missouri men's basketball hosts the Wichita State Shockers.
- All-day, Saturday, Around town: Take part in Small Business Saturday supporting small businesses on the busiest shopping weekend of the year and enjoy special promotions and/or in-store special events at participating businesses.
