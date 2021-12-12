Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
As the busy fall winds down, the 32-year-old International Cafe known for its Gyros, falafel and hummus announced the closing of its doors. With winter approaching, many unhoused people face more difficulties with finding shelter. Step outside and try and spot Comet Leonard in the sky; it will be visible for the next week.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
Jury finds snake breeder’s wife guilty of second-degree murder
Lynlee Renick was found guilty of second-degree murder in her husband's death on Dec. 9 after the jury deliberated for more than 12 hours. Renick’s husband, Ben Renick, was killed in June 2017 while tending to his reptile collection in New Florence.
Bipartisan Missouri legislation aims to provide a year of health care for new moms
A large portion of mothers who, in the past, would have lost coverage soon after giving birth will now be able to obtain health care coverage thanks to expanded Medicaid eligibility. The legislation aims to help another group, who have slightly higher incomes but only receive Medicaid coverage while pregnant and immediately afterward.
‘We have spent so much money this year, it’s crazy’: The cost of youth sports
Sports play a huge role in the lives of many kids. Joining a team creates a sense of unity, builds tradition and helps young people learn to live with victory and defeat. But for many families, they're also prohibitively expensive. As youth sports have grown into an industry of their own, some parents get a second job to pay costs that can easily hit thousands of dollars for travel, supplies and other requirements.
From fierce rivalry to friendship: Norborne Hardin-Central football
Two Missouri schools went from a rivalry to a friendship thanks to football. Hardin-Central Bulldogs and Norborne Pirates are two high schools from neighboring small towns of Hardin and Norborne, Missouri. The two teams had had a football rivalry; they played each other every season and their games brought in most of the two towns' population. However, this changed when the two teams were expected to play co-op. “Norborne and Hardin-Central were rivals right before the co-op,” assistant coach Zac Smith said. “The boys didn’t get along, the coaches didn’t get along. ... The towns pretty much hated each other.” Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, Center for Missouri Studies: Join the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial Commission and the State Historical Society of Missouri for a reception and concert by the Columbia Chamber Choir to commemorate 200 years of arts and culture in Missouri.
- 12:00-3:00 p.m., Wednesday, Columbia Public Library Friends Room: The Friends of the Columbia Public Library will host its regular book sale on Wednesday and Saturday.
- 6:00-9:00 p.m., Thursday, EquipmentShare: Come out for a holiday light display with treats, gifts and appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday, Columbia Public Library South Parking Lot: The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will stop for a blood drive. Participants must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 lbs and have a photo ID.
Quote
“You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” - Mae West
Have a great week!