We hope you enjoyed that extra hour of sleep yesterday! Last week, United Airlines announced that starting Jan. 4, they will no longer have flights out of the Columbia Regional Airport. The trial of Joseph Elledge continues in Boone County this week. Catch up on what has happened so far. Columbia voters approved the extension of the one-eighth-cent tax for parks for an additional 10 years.
The District holds final unveiling of Gateway Plaza
Gateway Plaza, a project in the making since 2013, was unveiled at the intersection of Broadway and Providence on Thursday. The project is a celebration of the city's 200th anniversary and is also a part of the Gateways Project, a series of downtown landmarks to let visitors know they have arrived in downtown Columbia.
UM curators mum on vaccine mandate for federal contractors
The University of Missouri System warned employees this week that they should be vaccinated to avoid possibly running afoul of a federal vaccine requirement. The UM System Board of Curators would need to vote before such a vaccine mandate could be enforced. The Missourian contacted all nine curators about potential board action. Seven did not respond and two declined to comment. The federal deadline has been pushed back to Jan. 4.
Boone County commission votes to pass wind farm regulations
The Boone County Commission voted to pass regulations for wind farms in Boone County. The vote comes after two years of discussions to draft the regulations. “We heard from proponents and opponents,” Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill said. “Emphasis has been on transparency and consideration of all points of view. There’s no way to satisfy everyone or every point of view.”
MU graduate workers union continues long push for rights
From 2016 to 2019, the Graduate Student Workers coalition fought MU in court to be recognized as university employees with the right to unionize. But two years after their win at the state Supreme Court, graduate workers feel almost as powerless as before.
Bolton named NFL defensive rookie of the month
Former Mizzou Tigers linebacker Nick Bolton has been named defensive rookie of the month by the NFL. Bolton had 32 tackles in October for a total of 66 and leads the Chiefs by a wide margin. The next highest tackler, L'Jarius Sneed, has 40. Bolton is credited with being a good spot on a bad Chiefs defense this season. He was selected No. 58 overall in the NFL draft. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- 4:15 p.m., Monday, City Hall Council Chambers: The Commission on Cultural Affairs hosts their regular meeting. The meeting agenda can be found here.
- 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Mizzou Arena: The Tigers open their men's basketball season at home against Central Michigan.
- 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Rhynsburger Theatre: Join MU’s theatre department as they put on a morning production of the critically acclaimed “Rent.”
- 9:00 a.m., Thursday, 421 N. Stadium Boulevard: Buff City Soap, an organic soap shop located beside Dick’s Sporting Goods, will have a grand opening.
- 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Faurot Field: The Tigers host the South Carolina Gamecocks for their Military Appreciation game.
“Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” - Francis of Assisi
