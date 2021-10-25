Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
Last week, the first phase of the Boone County Nature School was completed and the second phase started. This school will give CPS fifth grade students the opportunity to spend seven school days and a camping trip in nature. Columbia School Board member David Seamon announced that he intends to run for the mayor of Columbia. Seamon sees this as an opportunity to give back to the community; if elected he would be Columbia’s first Black mayor.
In case you missed it:
Evictions for rent nonpayment return to Boone County
Evictions in Boone County are happening again due to the expiration of an extension that suspended evictions for not paying rent. The extension let people stay in their homes during the pandemic since it caused difficult economic situations. Housing Attorney Roger Dyer of Mid-Missouri Legal Services said he has seen an increase in eviction cases at his firm— higher than before the pandemic. Jane Williams, president of Love Columbia, a non-profit that helps people looking for basic needs, said she has received 1200 applicants to seek rental assistance since the start of 2021.
University withdraws recognition of Phi Gamma Delta indefinitely
An MU freshman remains in critical condition with alcohol poisoning after an alleged hazing incident at Phi Gamma Delta earlier this week. The university has opted to indefinitely suspend the fraternity, citing multiple violations of the university's standards of conduct. Phi Gamma Delta has the right to file an objection to this decision within five business days.
Literacy bus a possibility for Columbia students
Similar to the STEAM bus from a few years ago, Columbia students will now potentially have the opportunity to grow their love for reading and literacy in a new way. The Columbia Public School District expects to receive a donated bus for the project sometime in November. Currently, the project is in the preliminary stages.
Trio of MU football players out for season
Three MU football players are out for the season due to injury. Missouri offensive lineman Case Cook, defensive back Mason Pack and defensive lineman Chris Turner will not be able to play for the rest of the season. Cook and Pack were both on last week's injury report; Cook still played against Texas A&M but Pack did not. Turner was hurt in that game and had to be helped off the field with an apparent leg injury. This likely ended Cook’s and Turner's career as Tigers. Pack still has another year of eligibility. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- 5:00 p.m., Monday, 3410 Broadway Business Park: Join Jaguar Self-Defense and Fitness as they hand out candy and teach kids ages 4 to 15 self-defense skills. The cost is $25.
- 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary: The annual Alpha Hart Lewis Trunk-or-Treat will take place in the school’s back parking lot.
- 6:00 p.m., Thursday, Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary: Kids can take part in a Jack-o-lantern hike and other activities. Tickets are $2.
- 10:00 a.m., Friday, Gans Creek Cross Country Course: MU to host the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships at home course. This event is free to the public.
- 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Missouri Theatre: Missouri Contemporary Ballet opens its 16th season with its annual Fall Performance, EMERGE.
Quote
“If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not people or things.” - Albert Einstein
