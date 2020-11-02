Happy Monday readers, hope you had a Happy Halloween! Election Day is this Tuesday so check out our voting guide to make sure you're ready to head to the polls! Make sure you know your polling place, you can check here if you're not sure.
Have an idea to make the Monday briefing better? Tell us here!
VOTERS GUIDE: Everything you need to know to vote in the November 2020 election
Everything about absentee and mail-in voting, polling places and what identification you need at the polls. It's also a guide to the state and local candidates and issues that will be on the ballot come Tuesday.
Columbia parents pack legislative hearing to push for reopening schools
Members of the state legislature heard passionate testimony from Columbia parents, and provided sharp questioning of the Columbia School Board, in a hearing Friday. The hearing began with a number of students offering testimony in favor of returning to in-person instruction.
No more ‘thin blue line’ masks for Columbia Police
Columbia police officers have been directed to wear only plain white, black or blue masks, effectively banning the wearing of “thin blue line” masks or any other face covering that could be perceived as political.
17-year-old dies after shooting early Sunday
A 17-year-old Columbia resident died Oct. 25 after a shooting. Bryant R. Wilks II, died after sustaining life-threatening injuries at the 300 block of West Brookside Lane at 1 a.m. , according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Rock Bridge looks to take care of business in district quarterfinals
After a fluid, ever-changing season, the high school football playoffs are finally here. For Rock Bridge, this means a chance for redemption after a disappointing 2019 season that saw the Bruins lose in the district quarterfinals.
Florida lands Halloween haymaker on Missouri
The No. 10 Florida Gators beat Missouri 41-17 on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The most memorable moment of the game however was a brawl that broke out just before halftime. Every player on both teams received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and Missouri’s Tre Williams and Florida’s Zachary Carter and Antwaun Powell were ejected from the game.