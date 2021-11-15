Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
This past weekend, the Tigers captured a victory over South Carolina for the Mayor’s Cup game, and for once, the MU defense was the bright spot for the team. As Veterans Day was celebrated, members of the Stars and Stripes, a paper for and by the troops reflected on their stories. Last week, a frenzy of cars and people swarmed the new Raising Cane’s as it opened its doors to the public Nov. 9.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
‘Always smiling’: Mahinga Tubirore helps Columbia’s African community find tastes of home
A profile on Mahinga Tubirore, owner of African Market since 2019. “We’ll have African people — international students and refugees — who will visit, and they’re (able to find) familiar foods ... with the taste that makes them feel like home,” Tubirore said.
Prices of existing homes for sale exceed new construction costs
Existing Columbia homes bucked a pricing trend of at least five years in September. Data from the Columbia Board of Realtors shows that existing homes for sale surpassed the price of new construction in the local housing market, mostly tied to a decrease in the supply and construction rates of new homes. That’s a situation that hasn’t existed at least since January 2016, the first month data is available from the local Realtor group.
‘Weeding the garden’: Maintaining Missouri’s woodlands falls largely to landowners
Hank Stelzer, a professor in the MU School of Natural Resources, explained the main problems facing Missouri’s wooded areas Monday in Columbia. He said the main concerns facing woodlands today are invasive species and overpopulation that limits trees’ resources. “At the turn of this century, we lost about a million acres in Missouri alone to what they call the red oak decline,” Stelzer said.
Veterans United Foundation donates $10 million to local nonprofits
To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Veterans United Foundation is giving away $10 million in grant money to almost 100 nonprofits. Veterans United Foundation asked employees of Veterans United to nominate local projects hosted by nonprofit organizations. All employees then voted on the projects, according to a news release from Veterans United.
‘It definitely inspired me’: Akayleb Evans’ off-the-field drive
Profile on Akayleb Evans, who has his own foundation because he cares about helping people. His upbringing had instilled in him a desire to give back, especially in his hometown of McKinney, Texas, but he didn’t think he had the resources to do what he wanted to. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Monday, Alive in Christ Lutheran Church: The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive.
- 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Ragtag Cinema: Come watch a collection of five short films created by Indigenous filmmakers.
- 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Mizzou Arena: MU men’s hoops takes on Northern Illinois.
- 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Faurot Field: The Tigers host the Gators for senior night and the last home game of the football season.
- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, 6271 E. Mexico Gravel Road: As part of a Toys for Tots toy drive, come take your picture with Santa and enjoy some hot cocoa.
Quote
“Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans.” - John Lennon
Have a great week!