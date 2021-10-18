Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
MU is known in part for its botanical garden status; this wouldn’t be possible without the many groundskeepers who take care of it. Just a few miles off of campus, the launch for the replacement of the I-70 Rocheport Bridge was Tuesday. For those of you who are 21+ and looking for an extracurricular activity, check out the Mid-Missouri kickball league; recently, they played in their Halloween costumes.
In case you missed it:
Heated conversation at CPS board meeting prompts recess, police intervention
Columbia Police were called to intervene at a Columbia School Board meeting Monday night. One parent used derogatory words toward school board members which caused the session to pause. "We have certain rules that we announce at every board meeting about the way which we receive public comment. One of the things that we request and require from the public is that comments refrain from being direct (and) derogatory to a person," Board President Helen Wade said after the meeting.
‘We don’t have a shortage of customers, we have a shortage of workers’: International Cafe persists despite challenges
After 10 years of operation, the International Cafe in downtown Columbia, a Mediterranean place that serves a variety of gyros, falafel and hummus, is experiencing a workplace shortage. While the place is lively during lunch hours, there are only two other staff members apart from the couple Elizabeth Hernandez-Gumati and Mohamed Gumati, who run the store. “We don’t have a shortage of customers, we have a shortage of workers,” Mohamed said. “To find the right people now is kind of hard.”
Barbara Buffaloe planning run for mayor
Barbara Buffaloe announced Monday that she would be running for Mayor, coming after current Mayor Brian Treece announced that after serving the position for 11 years, he will not be running for re-election in 2022. Buffaloe was previously the city's sustainability manager and referred to her work on the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan as “the feather in her cap.” She is currently in the process of collecting 100 signatures from Columbia voters in order to formalize her run as mayor.
Durga Pujo celebrations: A convergence of Bengali passion, culture and emotions
Columbia's Bengali community shares nostalgia as the festival is in full swing back home this week. Across the globe in Bangladesh, millions of Bengalis have begun the celebration Navratri, the biggest autumn festival in the world.
Tolton girls golf returns to state tournament, plays a class higher than last year
Tolton girls golf travels to New Bloomfield to feature in the state tournament. The Trailblazers will compete at the MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Golf Championships in New Bloomfield. Tolton is led by Audrey Rischer who carded a 60 on par-72 Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, the course hosting state, earlier this season. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- 5:30 p.m., Monday, Columbia Public Library North Plaza: Daniel Boone Regional Library will host an all-ages walking tour of the Columbia Cemetery where people can learn about the history of cemeteries, superstitions and funeral practices.
- 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Hickman High School: Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department will host an emergency community meeting to address an increase in fatal drug overdoses in Columbia.
- 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, Armory Sports Center: Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting a pumpkin carving and painting event. The cost is $7 per pumpkin.
- 6:00 p.m., Saturday, Whitegate and Towne Drive: Columbia Parks and Recreation and Columbia Police Department will host the 2021 Goblin Glow where families can put on costumes, trunk or treat, play games and watch “Hocus Pocus”.
Quote
“When you get tired, learn to rest not quit.” - Banksy
Have a great week!