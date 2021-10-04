Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
After being absent for two years, Roots N Blues made its return to Stephens Lake Park, allowing spectators to once again enjoy live music as a community. This week MU prepares as Homecoming makes its glorious return to campus with activities spanning the course of the week and concluding with the Tigers facing North Texas. Following the disappointing 62-24 loss to Tennessee, MU has fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin.
In case you missed it:
Court rules AG lawsuit against mask mandate will only apply to CPS
A Boone County judge ruled in a hearing Tuesday that the state cannot add every Missouri district with a mask mandate to its lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools. The 13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs also denied a motion to dismiss the state Attorney General’s lawsuit. The district’s mask mandate will stay in effect for the time being.
Hearing on courthouse murals sparks strong comments
About three dozen people attended Tuesday night’s meeting of the Boone County Commission and shared their opinions on the two murals hanging in the stairwell of the county courthouse. The majority of speakers were in favor of removing the murals depicting graphic scenes from Boone County’s history from the courthouse.
City Council to hear neighborhood groups’ push for Rock Bridge park protections
A coalition of Gans Creek Allies, Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, environmentalist groups and neighbors have joined to advocate for more protection of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
An early homecoming: Former longtime MU announcer Wright returns for Saturday’s game
Columbia native and former longtime MU sports announcer Randy Wright returned to campus to announce Saturday’s football game, filling in for Missouri football’s regular public address announcer, Randy Moehlman, after he tested positive for COVID-19. During Wright’s time as MU’s football announcer, he began a tradition that lives on to this day: the “First down M-I-Z-Z-O-U” chant. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- 2:00 p.m., Monday, Columbia Senior Center: join residents as they celebrate the Columbia Senior Center’s 25th anniversary.
- 6:30 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, Jesse Auditorium: join the MU fraternities and sororities as they host a three-night talent show to kick off Homecoming.
- 4:30 p.m., Thursday, MU Health Care Pavilion: The Columbia Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Committee will feature live music, giveaways and booths showcasing local businesses.
- 9:00 a.m., Saturday, Downtown: The MU Homecoming parade returns this year and will follow a route through campus and downtown.
Quote
“You can’t test courage cautiously.” - Annie Dilliard
Have a great week!