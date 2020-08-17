Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. Happy Monday!
While the entertainment industry, bars and restaurants have struggled, supermarkets, cleaning services, RV parks and greenhouses have gotten a boost amid the pandemic.
MU residential assistants will no longer be required to be part of Welcome Week programming after voicing concerns about their own health and safety this week.
Columbia Public Schools released online, hybrid and in-person learning options for elementary, middle and high schools and answered questions in a webinar Thursday.
Missouri football’s head coach Eli Drinkwitz said he has no idea what's in store for college football, but his advice for players focuses on personal accountability and staying off social media.
COVID-19 expenses, lagging revenue and the cost of refuse collection were among the many topics the Columbia City Council discussed Thursday. The county has provided nearly $1.8 million to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services to support its contract tracing efforts. And other than a 3% increase in water rates, the city's water utility staff is asking for no utility bill increases in next year’s budget.