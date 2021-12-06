Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
Well into the holiday season, today rounds out the last day of Hanukkah. Columbia has been criticized for how it handles the homeless population, but just west on I-70, Lawrence, Kans., is taking an innovative approach to help its homeless residents. The supply chain issues are now impacting home builders in Columbia.
Inside Booche's: A Columbia staple dedicated to tradition
For 17 years, Booche's has been run by Richard “Rick” Robertson — though his personal story with it started much earlier. Robertson fell in love with the place when he was a student at MU. “I came here to play pool, eat and drink,” he said. “It was always one of my favorite places. It has got history”. The iconic restaurant has served juicy burgers to many generations of MU students since being founded in 1884. And the restaurant has preserved its tradition ever since. Listen to Robertson dive into the past, present and future of Booche"s in the microdocumentary produced in the Photojournalism & Documentary I course taught by Reynolds Journalism Institute Director of Photography Lynden Steele.
‘It’s a huge day’ A Columbia family, including quadruplets, celebrates getting vaxxed
For the Beydlers, getting vaccinated was more than a medical decision; it was a way to protect what they love most. Follow the story of their family, including quadruplets, celebrating their childrens’ recent vaccination and the overwhelming sense of relief it brought. "When you have five kids, one of whom is medically fragile and one of whom still isn’t old enough, it’s a huge day," mother Emily Beydler said.
Standardized test results show decline across subjects
The percentage of Columbia Public Schools students in grades three through eight reaching proficient or advanced levels in statewide math tests dropped 12 percentage points from 2019 to 2021, following a statewide trend. However, due to the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says to beware of comparisons.
Missouri women’s basketball falls short against No. 5 Baylor
The Tigers went into the game with an 8-0 record and were looking to maintain their perfect record. The Bears at Baylor had other plans for the Tigers. Despite a closely contested game, ultimately Baylor came out on top 70-68. Next up, the Tigers will face Missouri State on Friday. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- 7:00 p.m., Monday, Boone County History & Culture Center’s Montminy Gallery: Join the “Blind Boone Piano Concert Series” to celebrate the holiday season.
- 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Columbia Public Library Friends Room: Join Dianna Borsi O’Brien as she discusses her newly published book, “Historic Movie Theaters of Columbia, Missouri.”
- 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Pressed: Come out to see Lindsay Bryant and Friends for a night with drag stars, there will also be an ugly sweater contest. Tickets can be bought here.
- 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Mizzou Arena: The 8-1 women’s basketball team host Alabama A&M.
“It’s not how we give, but how much love we put into giving” - Mother Teresa
