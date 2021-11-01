Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
We hope everyone had a spooktacular Halloween weekend. Despite today being the first day of November, it is time to start Christmas shopping. With supply chain issues and labor shortages, businesses are encouraging customers to start shopping now. For the first time since joining the SEC in 2011, MU hosted the Cross Country SEC Championship, where the MU men finished third.
In case you missed it:
Parks and recreation projects hinge on Tuesday sales tax vote
Columbia Residents will be voting on Tuesday for the renewal of a park sales tax. The one-eighth-cent tax brings in nearly 3 million dollars that support local city parks. If the tax is approved it will not increase, but it would keep the current tax rate for the next 10 years. This means it would bring in a projected $30 million. The tax has been in place since 2000 and helps parks and recreation with maintenance and development. The tax would also help to continue to develop trails and greenbelts in Columbia.
MU joins nationwide clinical study to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms
The MU School of Medicine has joined ACTIV-6, a nationwide study. This study will test how repurposed medications could be used to treat mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The medications being used in the study are fluticasone, fluvoxamine and ivermectin. “These are medications that have either potentially shown promise or have been questioned about possible treatments,” said Christopher Sampson, emergency medicine physician at MU Health Care.
First boy to win homecoming queen at Rock Bridge makes his mark beyond the crown
Rock Bridge High School senior Zachary Willmore won the title of Homecoming queen, becoming the first boy to win the title. Before that, Zachary went viral on TikTok for being dress-coded for hit outfits at school. Willmore called for a change in the school's dress code and is now in charge of a group of students who are working with the school to change it. "A group of students has been assembled to work on the dress code revisions with administration," CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "They are still at the beginning stages, but Rock Bridge hopes to have a revised dress code by the end of the school year and before Zachary graduates."
Fuller’s impact still felt in Columbia one year after making historic debut
Sarah Fuller was the first woman to play in a Power Five football game. Although she plays for Vanderbilt, she has made her mark in Columbia. “What Sarah Fuller did, she put herself in a very uncomfortable situation, but she made it really awesome for high school girls around the nation just to step out and join their high school football team,” Sam Schupp said. ... “And to that I just say thank you to Sarah, because she did something a lot of people wouldn’t do.” Schupp is one of those high school girls; she is a point kicker for Battle High School. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- 7:00 p.m., Monday, Rose Music Hall: Join Sierra Ferrell and John R. Miller for Ferrell’s Long Time Coming Tour. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.
- 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Various locations: Come out to the polls on election day to vote for the renewing of a sales tax that helps fund the parks and recreation. Polling locations can be found here.
- 6:30 p.m., Thursday, MU Agriculture Building: Join MU’s Museum of Art and Archaeology as they bring art outside the museum to highlight the value of public art experiences.
- 9:00 a.m., Friday, Gans Creek Cross Country Course: MU to host the 2021 MSHSAA State Cross Country Championships at home course.
Quote
“The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” - Nelson Mandela
Have a great week!