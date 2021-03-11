Good afternoon!
We are less than two weeks away from the 2021 Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee!
Now that our final 15 spellers have been selected and notified of their progress to the final Bee on March 24, we wanted to share a little more information with you. We are excited to announce we will be holding the 2021 Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee in person!
The event will be hosted at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri.
Due to COVID-19, our Bee is going to look differently this year, with an important change being that only ONE parent may attend with their child in person on March 24.
We would like to keep this event as safe as possible and by doing so we will have the parents or guardians in the Palmer Room in the Reynolds Journalism Institute and the students in Smith Forum. We will have a video feed of the event in the Palmer room to allow you to watch your child.
Parking & Check in
There will be parking available in the Hitt Street Parking Garage. You will not have to register your car or pay any fees for parking, and you may park on any level you'd prefer. Below is a diagram to demonstrate where to go after you park.
Please arrive to check in at the event from 4:00 pm to 4:20 pm. We will plan to begin the event at 4:30 pm.
At the check in table we will check temperatures. After each round, students who are out will be able to return to their parent or guardian.
If your child is ill or accommodations are needed, please contact Elizabeth Stephens at stephensec@missouri.edu or you may call at 573-882-9951.
Rules
We encourage you and your speller to review our Spelling Bee rules. Doing this will allow you to prepare your speller and allow the Bee to flow more smoothly.
Word List
We've also included the Regional Spelling Bee word list for your speller to practice. We wanted to make sure everyone had access to it before the Bee.
Communication
For other updates, you can follow us on Twitter @MissourianB and our Facebook page, Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee.
If you have any other questions before our next update, you can email us at spellingbee@missouri.edu or contact event coordinator Elizabeth Stephens at stephensec@missouri.edu.