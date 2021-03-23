We are so excited to see you all tomorrow at the 2021 Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee.
There are a few final reminders we want to send out before the Bee.
Where and When
The Bee will be held at 4:30 tomorrow at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. Check in will be from 4 to 4:20 p.m. Please do not arrive before 4 p.m.
Only one parent is allowed to attend in person and masks will be required for both the parent and the speller.
The parent in attendance will be in the Palmer Room watching a video feed of the Spelling Bee, which will be held in Smith Forum, also located in the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute.
Scripps' rules prohibit public live streaming of the Spelling Bee. A video of the Spelling Bee will be available for sharing and viewing on the Columbia Missourian YouTube page two to three weeks after the Spelling Bee.
Parking
Parking will be available for free in Hitt Street parking garage. You may park on any level, and you do not need to register your car. Below is a diagram of where to go from the parking garage to get to Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute.
Rules
We are also attaching a list of the rules to review before attending the Bee. These rules help the Bee to move more smoothly.
If you are not feeling well, or you have been exposed to COVID-19 recently, PLEASE DO NOT ATTEND.
If you need anything or have questions, please contact Elizabeth Stephens at 434-249-3160 (call or text).
We look forward to seeing you all tomorrow in person! Happy spelling and good luck to all our participants!