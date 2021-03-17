Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!
We are just seven days away from the 2021 Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee, and there is a little more information we wanted to share with you regarding procedures on Bee day.
Due to COVID-19, there are some rules we ask you to abide by this year:
- ONLY ONE PARENT IN ATTENDANCE.
- MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES.
- IF YOU ARE SICK, PLEASE STAY AT HOME.
- NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINK WILL BE ALLOWED INTO THE BUILDING
- Water will be provided for parents and spellers.
Parking
There will be parking available in the Hitt Street Parking Garage. You will not have to register your car or pay any fees for parking, and you may park on any level you'd prefer. Below is a diagram to demonstrate where to go after you park.
Check in
Doors to the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism will be open from 4 - 4:20 p.m. for check in. The Bee starts at 4:30. Please do not arrive earlier than 4 p.m.
- Temperatures will be taken as the parent and student are being checked in.
- We will have extra adult and children face masks available if needed.
- Please review the University of Missouri’s COVID-19 mask policy before attending.
The one parent in attendance will be seated in the Palmer Room of the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute watching a video feed of the Bee.
Spellers will be escorted to Smith Forum where we will be hosting the Bee.
During the Bee
Social distancing will be enforced and everything will be spaced 6 feet apart in both Smith Forum and the Palmer Room.
Students will only be allowed to take off their masks when they are spelling a word.
The microphone will be disinfected between each speller.
After a speller is eliminated from a round, they will be escorted down to the Palmer Room once the round ends where the parent will be seated.
Once the speller is taken to their parent, they may leave with their parent.
After the Bee
Every speller will be receiving a T-shirt and Swag bag along with a medal for their participating in the 2021 Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee.
Communication
For other updates, you can follow us on Twitter @MissourianB and our Facebook page, Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee.
If you have any questions or accommodations are needed for you or your speller, please contact us at spellingbee@missouri.edu or Elizabeth Stephens at stephensec@missouri.edu.