Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. It's really starting to feel like fall as temperatures as days get cooler and MU's football season starts up again. Good luck to the Tigers as they take on Alabama this Saturday, and happy Monday!
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
Local donor sends apology to CPS for explicit Facebook post
Columbia School Board President Helen Wade publicly condemned the post and called for a renaming of the Wayne Sells Family Activity Field “with all due expediency.”
Business Spotlight: Showcasing the diversity of business ownership in mid-Missouri
From soul food to car detailing, take a closer look at these entrepreneurs across mid-Missouri.
Two MU students expelled, three suspended for COVID safety violations
“The actions that these students took directly put others at risk,” MU spokesperson Christian Basi said at a late afternoon news conference. “Once we found out what they had done, and that they had done it willingly and knowingly, we felt that we had no other course of action to take but to expel them.”
Lawmakers abruptly end session without approving several crime bills
The three unapproved crime bills included two that would introduce new punishments for using children to commit or obstruct gun-related crimes and one that would have given the Attorney General the ability to take over St. Louis homicide investigations.
Missouri football without 12 players for season opener against Alabama
Missouri will have 12 players unavailable next Saturday from either a positive COVID-19 test or from being contact traced to a positive test, first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz said on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday.