Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
In this newsletter, we're breaking down some stories we think you should know from the past week.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think.
In case you missed it:
Looking back with KOMU’s Chris Gervino at three decades of Missouri sports: Chris Gervino, 54, closed his 32-year career in sports broadcasting after his final sportscast on KOMU News at Ten Thursday. Gervino has worked as the KOMU sports director since 2000 and a radio-TV sportscaster for at least another decade. Although he is leaving KOMU, Gervino plans to continue work as a color analyst for Missouri basketball and sideline reporter for football with Tiger Radio Network.
Expect a noisy Fourth, led by new boom in fireworks sales: Columbia residents are looking to get the most boom for their buck this year. As COVID-19 cancels many Fourth of July plans, firework sales skyrocket.
Remote proctoring services at odds with MU student privacy concerns: Some MU classes are using remote proctoring services to ensure students don't cheat during online exams. But these services use surveillance information gathering techniques that some students may perceive as an invasion of privacy.
Roots N Blues Festival canceled this year due to pandemic concerns:The Roots N Blues Festival 2020 has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns, however, 95% of the scheduled performers are still slated for 2021. All passes purchased for the 2020 festival will be valid at the 2021 festival scheduled for Sept. 24-26. For ticket holders who cannot attend the 2021 date, Roots N Blues is partnering with Lyte so individuals can safely pass along tickets to someone else.
MU athletics announces five positive COVID-19 tests: Of the 308 COVID-19 tests that the athletic department has administered to student-athletes and staff since June 8, five came back positive. Four of the five positive cases were asymptomatic.
Missouri builds unique relationships with recruits during extended dead period: How do you build strong relationships with new recruits virtually? Missouri coaches and others are adapting to connect with committed athletes despite pandemic-related restrictions.