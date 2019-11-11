Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
Today is Veterans Day, and there’s plenty of events happening around Columbia to celebrate. But beware: there’s a chance of snow Monday, so make sure to wear a coat. However, it should warm up slightly by the end of the week!
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
Sutu Forté's protest comes to an end: Authorities removed Sutu Forté Tuesday from the tree she had been in since Oct. 28, protesting the Shepard-to-Rollins trail connector. Forté was handcuffed, put in a Columbia police car and later released from jail. She originally started her protest to bring attention to the number of old trees that will be cut down to create the trail.
Columbia gun deaths follow nationwide trend: Younger people have been shown to be using more guns in Missouri, a trend that has made itself evident in Columbia, with six shooting deaths in Columbia alone. The recent increase in gun deaths in Columbia coincides with an uptick in gun deaths nationwide within the last four years.
Salute to Veterans organizer dies: Mary Posner, the founder and former leader of Columbia's annual Salute to Veterans parade and air show, died Oct. 26. The event, last held around Memorial Day 2018, included a free air show, parade and various ceremonies, like a wreath laying at the Boone County Courthouse.
Hundreds of people defend Ian Thomas: Five hundred people have signed a petition defending Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas, who is facing a misdemeanor charge for a deal he negotiated in 2018. One Columbia woman read her Change.org petition at last Monday's City Council meeting.
Tigers shut out in Athens: After Taylor Powell started as quarterback for Missouri football in place of Kelly Bryant, the Tigers’ offense faced an uphill battle against the Bulldogs. Missouri finished 27-0 for a record of 5-4, 2-3 SEC. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
10 a.m. Monday: Veteran Urban Farm Opening & Ribbon Cutting at Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture
6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Chico & Rita Free Screening for We Always Swing Jazz Series at Ragtag Cinema
6 p.m. Thursday: The Eloquent Poem reading at Skylark Bookshop
9 a.m. Saturday: Columbia Parks and Recreation Dodgeball Tournament at the Armory Sports Center
10 a.m Saturday: Fall Into Art festival at Plaza Event Center at Parkade