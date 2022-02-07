Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian's Monday Briefing.
The parents of alleged hazing victim Daniel Santulli, who is still "unresponsive and unaware of his surroundings," are suing the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. High gas bills hit Ameren customers in Missouri, which are attributed to the February 2021 wave of cold weather. Missouri offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer, whose mom served in the Air National Guard, is donating some of his NIL profits to his local Veterans of Foreign War post.
What to expect at this year's True/False Film Fest
The annual film festival will take place March 3-6, and the theme for 2022 is "IN/VISIBLE VILLAGES." Festival passes are on sale now. All attendees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours.
University of Missouri System generates $6.5 billion for the state, study shows
A study presented to the UM System Board of Curators on Thursday presented data collected by consulting firm Tripp Umbach during the 2021 fiscal year. Over 69,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs were created by the universities, and MU alone generated a $5 billion economic impact.
Senate blocks appointment of state health director, questioning his stance on mandates
The Missouri Senate did not confirm state health director Donald Kauerauf, who is anti-abortion and doesn't believe in mask or vaccine mandates, after criticism from a group of conservative Republicans. Gov. Mike Parson appointed Richard Moore, general counsel for the department, as the interim acting director.
Notebook: Drinkwitz discusses transfers, more at Signing Day news conference
MU football coach Eliah Drinkwitz discussed transfers and two new signees at the program's Signing Day news conference. He also shared insight into next season's quarterback battle between Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and incoming freshman Sam Horn.
Around CoMo this week:
- 7 p.m., Tuesday, Mizzou Arena: The Original Harlem Globetrotters will show off their basketball wizadry and ankle-breaking moves.
- 10 a.m., Thursday, The Candy Factory: Valentines Day at The Candy Factory begins with chocolate covered strawberries available for pick up.
- 7 p.m., Friday, Cafe Berlin: Flyover Country and Meredith Shaw are performing as part of Cafe Berlin's Valentine's Weekend Show.
