Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
After 17 years at KOMU, Angie Bailey says goodbye. 2,500 Below is here with the latest reporting on the changing landscapes of Missouri’s small towns. Skating Home featured the ups and downs of one family’s hockey-centric life. Repairs for the McBaine Water Treatment Plant are being planned for the near future.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
Erasing the stigma: Organizations work to support growing number of homeless students
Mike Woods is remembered for the crucial role he played in the community. This story was reported and written before Mike Woods died. The story was published as it was to show Woods' impact on the community.
Columbia bus ridership sees increase as gas prices soar
Go COMO riders have seen increased over the past couple of months. This may be due to the increase in gas prices, but some are beginning to worry that Go COMO will start charging fees.
Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture to receive USDA grant for new program
A $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund a paid apprenticeship program at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture for the next three years.
Missouri politicians react to prime-time hearing on Capitol insurrection
The first hearing on the origins and progressions of the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, was held Thursday evening. Missouri politicians reacted to the hearing and shared their opinions of the proceedings.
MU's Rivera, Gerken earn Second-Team All-American honors at NCAAs
Missouri track and field’s Sophia Rivera placed ninth in the women’s javelin final and secured second-team All-American honors.
Around CoMo this week:
Restaurant Week 2022 begins, Monday, June 13
Join the District to celebrate Restaurant Week 2022 in CoMo. Pick up an event passport and visit your favorite restaurant for special menus and deals all week. Receive at least three stamps in your passport and you will be entered to win $100 worth of gift cards to various restaurants around town.
Family Fun Fests: Juneteenth Jamboree Wednesday, June 15
Join the City of Columbia in celebrating Juneteenth. Events include education on the holiday, live music, food trucks, art and more from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cosmo Park.
Wine & Whiskers Friday, June 17
Join Papas Cat Cafe for wine, cheese, and cat cuddles at 5:30 p.m. Selections of wine and snacks rotate each month. Each reservation includes two glasses of wine, snacks, coloring pages and quality time with the cats. Ages 18+.
Juneteenth Parade Saturday, June 18
Kick off your Juneteenth celebration with the Juneteenth Parade starting at the First Baptist Church down Broadway and ending at Second Missionary Baptist Church. The parade begins at 10 a.m.
Quote:
“Understanding history is one of many ways to break the cycle. Lift up/amplify Black voices. Support Black owned businesses. Reach back. Mentor.” — Chadwick Boseman