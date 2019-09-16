Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
Here at the Missourian, we celebrated our 111th birthday Saturday. We're lucky to have an amazing group of readers and staff that care about local journalism as much we do.
As for weather, don't expect it to cool down any time soon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s during the week with scattered thunderstorms likely this weekend.
Your feedback is important to us:
In case you missed it:
Tigers dominate the field: The Tigers entered the season's second home game as a 33-point favorite against Southeast Missouri State and did not disappoint. Missouri won the game 50-0 Saturday evening, improving to 2-1 on the season. The Tigers will begin SEC play next week against South Carolina. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
MU drops in national ranking: MU's ranking in a list of best national universities by U.S. News and World Report has dropped compared to previous years. The university ranked 139th this year — a 10 place drop from last year. However, MU still ranks higher in some specific categories.
Councilman Thomas waives arraignment: Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to his misdemeanor charges last Monday. Thomas was charged of attempting to commit an act prohibited of an elected or public official.
Local monarch population may rise: After facing a decreasing population for the last two decades, the number of monarch butterflies in Columbia's region increased 144% last year. The trend may continue this year, but it's still too early to know. One thing Columbians can do to help the local monarch population is plant native plants, like milkweed.
Local church funds purchase of medical debt: The Crossing church in Columbia partnered with RIP Medical Debt to erase $43 million in medical debt for qualifying Missourians. The church raised $430,000 from donations in just 10 days and will purchase the debt for about a penny per dollar.
Around CoMo this week:
6 p.m. Wednesday: Go to the free Family Fun Fest at Cosmo Park for entertainment and activities for kids.
10 a.m. Thursday: Stroll the MU Campus Farmers' Market on Lowry Mall.
5 p.m. Friday: Come to a free happy hour at Rose Music Hall for live music, food and yard games.
10 a.m. Saturday: Visit the free 2019 Heritage Festival and Craft Show at Historic Nifong Park.
12 p.m. Saturday: Visit the 2019 Paws in the Park event hosted by Second Chance at Stephens Lake Park.