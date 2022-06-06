Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead at home Saturday morning. No foul play is suspected. Nick Komoroski was sworn in as the interim prosecuting attorney.
Art in the Park returned to Stephens Lake Park for the first time since 2019. Court documents provide more details about the Phi Gamma Delta hazing case. Neighbors come together to help prevent demolition to homes in Old Southwest area of Columbia.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
Columbia Refuge: Fleeing Afghanistan and finding a home in Missouri
Nani Agha, an Afghanistan refugee, knew his family had to leave everything behind. Now, they are able to find a home in Columbia.
A student's love for violin teaches many life lessons
University of Missouri School of Music graduate student Alexandre Negrão, 25, from Brazil, has spent 19 years mastering the violin. After over three years at the University of Missouri School of Music, Negrão will be graduating with multiple awards and performances under his belt.
Tolton baseball wins first state championship
The Tolton Trailblazers win their first state championship in a game against Springfield Catholic.
Southern Boone's Burns becomes first Missouri high schooler to break four-minute mile
Southern Boone’s Connor Burns first Missouri and 15th U.S. high schooler to break four minutes in the mile.
Around CoMo this week:
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday: Celebrate Pride Month by making your own melted crayon painting, Columbia Public Library will provide everything you need to make your own masterpiece.
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday: The MU theater will be performing The Cat in the Hat! at MU’s Studio 4.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: Wing-lovers and BBQ masters come together for Wingstock festival out in the sunshine full of music.
- 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: The Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby will be hosted in Columbia this Sunday, come watch downtown as competitors race for titles.
Quote
We are not what other people say we are. We are who we know ourselves to be, and we are what we love. That’s okay. - Laverne Cox
Have a great week!