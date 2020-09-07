Happy Labor Day readers, and welcome to the Missourian's Monday Briefing. Students at Columbia Public Schools will start thier fall semester remotely Tuesday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. We hope you enjoy your long weekend and have a great Labor Day.
In case you missed it:
CPS announces Grab-and-Go meal plan for the fall
Columbia Public Schools is instituting a meal service to serve students while the district goes remote. Buses will run starting 9 a.m. and deliver meals at stops in high-need areas. Meals will include non-perishable items and are available for students aged two to 18.
New contract would allow Bird to bring scooters back
Columbia City Council authorized a new contract that would allow Bird to bring scooters back to Columbia. Under the contract, Bird must provide the city with information on the use of scooters and any accidents that occur. Riders must park in designated zones and obey the max speed of 15 mph. A final vote for the contract is scheduled for Sept. 21 at the city council meeting.
"This industry is on the ropes": Missouri musicians band together to support one another
Nearly 20 musicians and bands joined together for Missouri Music Aid, a virtual music festival Saturday. Musicians performed from their homes while the event livestreamed on Facebook. All funds raised will be used for a grant program to benefit those in the music industry, including sound engineers, bartenders, bouncers and more. The event had already raised about $4,000 before its start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
True/False Film Fest set for May 5-9, mainly outdoors
True/False Film Fest has been pushed back to May 5-9. Screenings will be held mainly outdoors with remote Q&A sessions. The number of features have also decreased, from the usual 40 to 10-20 this year, as screenings will be held outdoors at night instead of several throughout the day. Festival organizers are working to maintain True/False's spirit while keeping everyone safe.
Negro Leagues star Donaldson honored in hometown of Glasgow
Glasgow High School honored Negro Leagues baseball player John Donaldson on Friday, dedicating their new softball and baseball stadium to him, as well as the unveiling of his statue. Donaldson had a prolific career, playing in more than 720 cities during his 33-year career and was a founding member of the Kansas City Monarchs.