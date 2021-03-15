Good morning readers! We're in for a rainy week, so be sure to grab an umbrella before you head out. Stimulus payments have started to hit bank accounts across the U.S., so if you're eligible, keep an eye out for $1,400 in COVID-19 relief. Interested in hearing from City Council candidates? They'll be speaking at a virtual forum Tuesday — be sure to register online if you'd like to attend.
In rural Missouri, vaccine rollout creates hope, fear and waiting lists | columbiamissourian.com
Vaccine shortages are prevalent among rural Missouri counties, leaving clinics scrambling to request more doses. Some rural counties have not received any vaccines at all.
Board votes to send CPS students back to schools full time after spring break | columbiamissourian.com
After a unanimous vote from the Columbia School Board, students will be heading back to their classrooms full time starting April 5. Rock Bridge High School seniors pushed back against the vote, citing the stress of potentially spreading COVID-19 in schools.
Missouri senators debate restricting health care for transgender kids | columbiamissourian.com
During a meeting for the Committee for Seniors, Families, Veterans & Military Affairs, a bill was discussed that would limit transgender medical care for children. Sen. Mike Moon cited a study that the director of the National Institutes of Health referred to as “misleading and incorrect.”
Candidates for the next CPS superintendent answer community questions | columbiamissourian.com
Columbia Public Schools announced three finalists for its superintendent position on Monday. A virtual forum was held Thursday to answer community questions.
Flurry of fouls throws Missouri off in SEC Tournament loss | columbiamissourian.com
Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith both fouled out late for the Tigers, sealing a 70-64 loss to Arkansas in the third round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Porter Jr. planting his roots in grassroots hoops | columbiamissourian.com
Denver Nuggets forward and Columbia native Michael Porter Jr. announced the creation of a new local AAU team, the MPJ Elite. Alongside the team’s partnership with Puma, Porter Jr. aims to give local talent needed exposure.