Columbia residents are facing rising rental costs and a seller's market that makes finding a place to live difficult. Barbara Buffaloe was elected mayor of Columbia on Tuesday after the municipal elections. The tie for Third Ward City Council seat should be decided this week, after both candidates received 1,102 votes.
National Fiji fraternity says alleged MU hazing victim 'acted unreasonably'
The national Phi Gamma Delta fraternity requested dismissal of a lawsuit against it filed by the family of Daniel Santulli. Another recent filing revealed a former employee of the MU School of Journalism is among the defendants in the case.
Proposition 1 passes in Columbia, Boone County
The "Wayfair tax" will implement a local use tax on all out-of-state — typically online — purchases made by local residents. Previously, the use tax was narrowly defeated in 2017. It did not pass in Ashland.
Historical Society adds three new members to Boone County Hall of Fame
Cindy Mustard, former executive director of the Voluntary Action Center; Henry Kirklin, an award-winning horticulturist, entrepreneur and educator; and Columbia College were added to the Boone County Hall of Fame on Thursday. They will be celebrated at the Boone County "History Makers" Gala in October.
Former Missouri DC Wilks joins racial discrimination lawsuit against NFL
Steve Wilks is joining ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' lawsuit, claiming he wasn't given a meaningful chance to succeed during his one-year stint as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Wilks is currently a secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.
Around CoMo this week:
- 12 p.m. Tuesday: The Daniel Boone Regional Library hosts the Missouri School of Journalism's Kathy Kiely for a virtual Lunch & Learn entitled, "Sunshine Law: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."
- 7 p.m. Thursday: Missouri baseball kicks off its three-game series against Kentucky.
- 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday: Hang out with baby goats, pigs, chicks and ducklings at Four Oaks Farm's Barnyard Snuggle.
