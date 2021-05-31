Happy Monday and Happy Memorial Day, readers! MU Health Care's Go Girl Run Columbia all women's half marathon and 5k walk/run will be happening June 5 beginning at 7 a.m. Registration for the event ends June 4.
Centralia volunteers hoist flags honoring fallen veterans
Thirty Centralia High School students placed 510 flag poles throughout Centralia Cemetery to honor fallen veterans and almost 200 people participated in placing American flags in the flag poles later that day. The flags will fly through July 4th, weather permitting.
Two Mile Prairie Elementary plants the seeds to become a place-based ag school
Two Mile Prairie Elementary, located in northeast Columbia and surrounded by fields and farmland, will become a place-based ag school. District Science Coordinator Mike Szydlowski said “Place-based education just means we get kids out of learning from textbooks, and we get them learning actually the same standards but in a real-world setting.” The school celebrated the transition with an “ag day” this week.
Prosecutor Knight says recordings are critical to murder case against Elledge
Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight requested that 12 secret recordings between Mengqi Ji and Joseph Elledge be admitted as evidence in the prosecution of Elledge for the death of Ji. Ji went missing in October 2019 and her remains were found March 25 in Rock Bridge State Park. The recordings detail Elledge threatening to harm Ji and attempting to manipulate and control her.
Officers find Crisis Intervention Team curriculum helpful
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department held mock-up Crisis Intervention Team scenarios Friday at its offices. The Crisis Intervention Team is a community policing program designed to teach law enforcement officers basic skills and knowledge for handling incidents involving mental health. Boone County established the team in 2009 and the team training is offered at least once a year, Sgt. Tracey Cleeton of the Sheriff’s Department said. Cleeton said the goal of the team “is to leave people in need of help ‘better than we found them.’”
Missouri's season ends in super regional loss to James Madison
Missouri softball played hard this weekend in the NCAA super regional against James Madison University. After a 2-1 loss Friday, the Tigers made a comeback and won 7-1 against the Dukes Saturday. The two teams faced off one final time on Sunday and Missouri lost 7-2. This was Missouri’s first time in a NCAA super regional since 2016 and was also coach Larissa Anderson’s first time leading the Tigers to a super regional.
