Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
We hope you are well and take extra care of yourself amid the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases.
In this newsletter, we are breaking down some stories we think you should be aware of from the previous week.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think.
In case you missed it:
Council votes to make face masks mandatory in Columbia: Columbia City Council passed an ordinance requiring masks in the city. The order took effect Friday and lasts for 90 days, but the duration could be altered by the Council as needed.
Kathryn Chval out as MU College of Education dean: MU's College of Education Dean Kathryn Chval was removed as dean effective immediately Tuesday, the college was told.
Columbia gym policies vary during pandemic: Different gym policies include social distancing, occupancy limits, tightening workout times and more outdoor workouts.
Suspension of curbside recycling symptomatic of a troubled utility: The city's consistent shortage of employees has been compounded by the inability to sell recyclables, causing the city to lose money while providing incomplete curbside recycling service. Residents are encouraged to take recyclables to dumpsters placed at one of 11 locations throughout the city.
MU and SEC stand pat amidst sweeping changes in college football: Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk is hopeful COVID-19 conditions will be "a heck of a lot better" in the next month or two, but if not, Missouri football will have to adjust its plans for the fall.
Rock Bridge and Battle honor veterans on Military Appreciation Night: After Rock Bridge and Battle's Service Beyond Self Military Appreciation exhibition baseball game was canceled in April, the players requested the tribute take place late. They got their chance last week.
What to do this week:
Live Cooking Show "Southwest Skillet Hash": MU Campus Dining Services has an online cooking show 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday to show a Southwest Skillet Hash recipe with Chief Eric.
Water Festival at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park: Guided hikes will be provided from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Saturday. The two hikes are the same and will be about 1 mile with visiting Little Bonne Femme Creek. Reserve your spot on a hike by calling in advance at 573-449-7402. Social distancing will be practiced.
Park and View Night: Unity of Columbia will host a drive-in movie 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 1600 W. Broadway. The movie is "Prince of Egypt" and costs $10 per car.