Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. Hundreds of Columbians showed out to Cosmo Park for the first city-recognized Juneteenth celebration. KOMU’s evening weather forecaster Kenton Gewecke is heading out to NYC to join ABC News and Good Morning America. Columbia’s Hickman High School saw beloved chemistry teacher Terry Brooks retire after 37 years at the school.
Title IX at 50: How a law became a reality
The history of Title IX involves women with a passion, the right to play, and a strong determination. Read about how these women made Title IX a real law.
Curators discuss proposed changes to system staff paid leave program
Curators explored proposed changes to the University of Missouri System staff paid leave program Thursday. Paid time off would be part of a larger Paid Time Off (PTO) bank. Short-term disability leave and parental or caregiver leave would be their own category of paid time off. The proposal would affect about 13,000 system staff. The soonest the board would vote on the changes is September.
Attorney says Eric Greitens should denounce post-ad threats against his ex-wife
Sheena Greitens’ attorney, Helen Wade, called for former Missouri governor and current U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens to make a statement denouncing threats of violence against his former wife. According to Wade, Eric Greitens’ “RINO hunting” campaign video, released Monday, prompted death threats against Sheena Greitens.
Absentee voting for midterm elections begins
Absentee voting began Tuesday in Columbia for all Boone County voters registered to cast ballots in the Aug. 2 election. Voting by absentee ballot takes place in Room 236 of the Boone County Government Center, Ninth and Ash streets, until 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
Former Tiger Schweizer qualifies for the 1,500-meter final at Outdoor Championships
Karissa Schweizer, former Missouri track and field star, advanced to the 1,500-meter final at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The six-time NCAA champion finished second in her heat, with the 15th-fastest time of the field. The top-three finishers in each heat automatically qualified for the finals.
Around CoMo this week:
American Red Cross Blood Drive - Tuesday, June 28
Join the Columbia Public Library, 100 W Broadway, for a blood drive from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.! All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. To donate, bring your photo ID. You must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 lbs. You should feel well the day of donation and have plenty to eat and drink.
Robb Elementary Benefit Show - Thursday, June 30
This 21+ show at Eastside Tavern, 1016 E Broadway, from 6-9 p.m. was put together to raise money for the families of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Cover is $10. All proceeds will be donated to the GoFundMe that has been set up.
Cafe Berlin Dance Party - Friday, July 1
Cafe Berlin, 220 N 10th St., is hosting a dance party from 7-10 p.m. featuring Kevo, Spherex, and Kevin88. Admission is free, no ticket required.
Snakes and Sparklers - Sunday, July 3
Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave., presents Nick Shoulders with special guests Todd Day Wait and Adam Faucett starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and required, all ages admitted.
