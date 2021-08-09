Happy Monday, readers!
Together for '21: Missouri's rich culture and history on display during a bicentennial weekend
August 10 marks 200 years of Missouri being a state in the Union, and the Together for '21 Fest highlighted the state's history with quilts, exhibits, murals and more. These activities included a Masters' Fiddling Jam Session in Peace Park Friday.
Former Rock Bridge student's period product plan expanded to districtwide initiative
Shruti Gautam started an initiative in CPS middle and high schools to provide free period products to girls who needed them. “Products should be available in every bathroom,” she said. “No one would have to talk about it because it would just be a given.” When she was a freshman, Gautam noticed that many of the sanitary product dispensers in bathrooms were either empty or damaged. Even if the machines worked, those purchasing the products needed coins to buy them. Now graduated, Gautam has pushed her initiative and said she trusts that CPS will move the project forward.
New children's autism center to open in downtown Columbia
UCP Heartland Autism Services, located on South Fourth Street in Columbia, is set to open in September and works with children one-on-one and in social skills groups, according to Laura Barnes, the center’s clinical director. The center uses behavior analysis to help its clients and works with parents as well to continue the approaches at home. UCP Heartland Autism Services is part of the non-profit United Cerebral Palsy Heartland organization based in St. Louis.
Special city council meeting to discuss mask ordinance on Monday
The special council meeting will determine whether a citywide mask mandate is necessary with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Missouri. On Wednesday, the city announced masks would be required in all city buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The debate to reintroduce a mask mandate came from the last city council meeting when multiple residents spoke in favor of masks during the public comment portion of the meeting. A six-sevenths vote is required to pass an emergency ordinance.
Drinkwitz underwhelmed by team's energy levels on Day 1 of fall camp
Friday kicked off day 1 of Missouri’s fall camp for football. The team’s first game is against Central Michigan on Sep. 4. "We've got a lot of work to do," head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said of the first day. "I really didn't like the energy today. I don't know if they expected me to carry the day with the energy, but we didn't have it. We've got to improve. ... We've got to practice with more urgency, we've got to have more energy and today was kind of a blah day."