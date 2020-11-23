Happy Monday readers! We hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving this Thursday and stay safe as COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally and nationally.
Eye strain, migraines, and back pain, oh my! It's the virtual life
The increased screen time for students and adults doesn't come without a cost, as spending so much time at a screen can cause eye and back problems. Experts suggest wearing blue light glasses, stretching, good posture and talking with a specialist if you feel discomfort.
Columbia College president Scott Dalrymple to step down Dec. 1
Dalrymple, who has served as president since 2014, said he will seek another position as president in the future but cited family as the reason for his resignation and his priority for the coming year.
Beloved music professor leaves legacy at MU and beyond
Michael J. Budds, MU musicologist, scholar and philanthropist, died peacefully in his East Campus home Thursday morning. He was 73.
A new ‘front door’: Construction begins on airport terminal
Officials broke ground on a new terminal for the Columbia Airport on Tuesday. The new terminal will provide space to add new destinations and construction is expected to be completed by summer 2022.
Missouri hangs on against rebuilding South Carolina
Missouri was able to beat South Carolina 17-10, despite not having played for three weeks. Both teams were missing players, as 11 Missouri players did not travel, and two of South Carolina's top corners opted out after the firing of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp earlier this week.
Missouri set to host Arkansas at 11 a.m.
The Tigers will play the Razorbacks on Saturday in Columbia. Missouri is 4-1 since the two schools began meeting in the SEC and remains undefeated at home in those matchups.