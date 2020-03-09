Good morning!

The Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee is just one day away. We are so excited about the event!

The Bee will take place tomorrow — Tuesday, March 10 — at Jesse Auditorium (801 Conley Ave Bldg 2). Registration for the event will begin promptly at 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, all contestants must meet at Jesse Auditorium located on the Southwest side of the Jesse building. There will be signs outside the building for further assistance.

Once in the building, a speller and one parent should go upstairs for registration. Other parents and guests should enter Jesse Auditorium from the first level. Feel free to bring as many guests as you would like to the event.

Food and Drink

Please do not bring any food or drink inside the auditorium. There will be refreshments and snacks available for spellers outside the auditorium!

Parking

You will be able to park at Turner and Conley Parking Structures. Prior to the event, please register your car here.

Rules

We encourage you to review the rules for the Regional Spelling Bee. This will allow you to prepare your student and allow the Bee to flow more smoothly.

Download PDF Regional Spelling Bee rules

Illness

As mentioned in Friday's email, if your child is ill and cannot participate, please let Elizabeth Stephens know as well as your school as soon as possible.

If any guests planning to come are ill, please encourage them to stay home. We want to do our best to keep germs away.

Communication

For other updates, you can follow us on Twitter @MissourianB (https://twitter.com/MissourianB) and our Facebook page, Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee.

If for any reason you need to reach out before the Bee, please contact our event coordinator Elizabeth Stephens at stephensec@missouri.edu or you may call or text (434)249-3160.

Happy Spelling!

Download PDF Words of Champions
