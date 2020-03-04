Good morning!
The Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee is just 6 days away. We are so excited about the event!
The Bee will take place on Tuesday, March 10, in Jesse Auditorium (801 Conley Ave Bldg 2). Registration for the event will begin promptly at 3:45 p.m. Please enter through the Southwest door of the building. Look for signs to guide you to the right door.
Note that there will not be a livestream available of the Bee due to a new rule from Scripps. We encourage you to bring as many guests as you would like.
If for any reason you need to reach out to us on the day of the event please contact our event coordinator, Elizabeth Stephens, at stephensec@missouri.edu or you may call (434)-249-3160.
Parking
You will be able to park at the Turner and Conley Parking Structures. Prior to the event, please register your car here.
Rules
We encourage you to review the rules for the Regional Spelling Bee. This will allow you to prepare your student and allow the Bee to flow more smoothly.
An easy and fun way to review the rules can be found in this short video!
Word List
We wanted to make sure everyone had access to the Words of Champions study list. It can be found through this link under Words of Previous Champions.
Food
For the spellers, there will be treats from Insomnia Cookies, PizzaTree, water and some healthy snacks!
Communication
For other updates, you can follow us on Twitter @MissourianB and our Facebook page, Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee.
If you have any other questions before our next update, you can email spellingbee@missouri.edu or contact event coordinator Elizabeth Stephens (stephensec@missouri.edu).
Happy Spelling!