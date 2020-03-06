In addition to spelling bee season, it is also flu season, and I know the news about COVID-19 spreading has everyone paying closer attention to illness.
We ask that you help us by taking precautions and follow typical school guidelines if you think your child might be ill.
Your child should not participate in the Bee if:
- They have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher or haven’t been fever-free for 24 hours.
- They have nausea or vomiting with symptoms in the last 24 hours.
- They have flu, strep, conjunctivitis (pink eye) or other contagious illnesses.
If your child is ill and cannot participate, please contact me and your school as soon as possible. Schools have a designated alternate, but we need to let them know ASAP if they should attend the bee. You can reach me by email stephensec@missouri.edu or by phone 573-882-9951 (office) and 434-249-3160 (cell).
Any guests that might be ill should also refrain from attending.
Jesse Auditorium has hand sanitizer dispensers in the lobby. We also will be using precautions around the food for participants, and we have more hand sanitizer (which seems to be in short supply!) to have around the registration area and food.
As far as COVID-19, as of Friday morning, there are no known cases of the virus in Missouri. Events and other activities are continuing as normal in Columbia and at MU. We have no plans to cancel the event unless MU closes.
We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday!
Elizabeth Stephens
Regional Spelling Bee coordinator
Columbia Missourian
573-882-9951