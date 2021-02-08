Good morning readers! The Kansas City Chiefs had their championship hopes crushed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, capping off a season that was anything but normal. Make sure to bundle up this week — after a pretty mild winter so far, we're set to see temperatures in the single digits.
Columbia parents start CoMo Mask Bank to help protect teachers
The mask bank donated 2,650 N95 masks to Columbia Public Schools last Tuesday, according to the group’s Facebook page.
Noppadol Paothong: A nature photographer’s journey from Thailand to Missouri
From falling in love with his mother’s camera as an eight-year-old in rural Bangkok to working for the Missouri Department of Conservation, nature photography has taken Paothong on quite a journey.
Missouri state representative indicted for fraudulent stem cell scheme
State Representative Tricia Derges is facing 20 charges stemming from false claims she made about stem cell treatments at her southern Missouri health clinics.
State health officials detail problems facing vaccination rollout
Missouri lawmakers met with the state’s vaccination team Wednesday to discuss the vaccine rollout and underserved vulnerable populations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report showing that Missouri ranked last out of all 50 states in vaccine rollout.
Statewide vaccination schedule laid out in governor’s news conference
Randall Williams, the director of the state Health Department, said in a press conference Thursday he expects all Missouri residents who want to get a vaccine to be able to do so by this summer.
MU finalizes '21 recruiting class, local players sign on National Signing Day
Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff recruited 25 new Tigers in his first full recruiting season, which is the NCAA maximum for new scholarship players in an academic year. Eight of the signees are from Missouri.
