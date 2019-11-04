Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
Despite a fairly warm start to the week — with highs in the mid-50s — there will be a chance of snow and a drop in temperature starting Thursday. Temperatures will jump back up to the mid-50s by the weekend but keep a coat handy just in case.
Columbia schools outperform Missouri in ACT: Columbia Public Schools, along with the private high schools in Columbia, had higher average scores than Missouri for the 2018-19 ACT. CPS had a composite score of 21.1, Tolton Catholic High School scored a 24.04 and Columbia Independent School ended up with a 29.8, while Missouri had an overall composite score of 20.8.
Bird accidents are down: Bird scooter accidents have dropped since the start of this school year. MU Health has seen fewer than 10 Bird-related accidents since mid-August, and a couple things that may be responsible are the increase in prices and the reduction in the number scooters.
Too much recycling, not enough space: Everyone knows recycling is a good thing to do — but many cities in Missouri aren't able to cover the costs of maintaining an effective recycling programs. This interactive piece compares recycling programs in different Missouri cities — including Columbia.
Missouri hopes for hyperloop test track: Missouri hopes to be the location for a new hyperloop test track. State officials feel the straight line between St. Louis and Kansas City — both of which have existing train hubs — and a top engineering school at MU help the state compete with others, including Texas, Ohio and South Carolina, to be chosen for the first hyperloop test track.
Returning to race after a crash: After suffering a crash while competing in a B-modified car race in mid-September, MU junior Louie Lovelace returned to the track a few weeks ago. During the last lap, Lovelace got rear-ended and couldn't finish the race, ending his season, but that won't stop him from competing again next year. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
7 p.m. Monday: School-to-prison pipeline conversation in Townsend Hall
7 p.m. Tuesday: Bingo Night for free at The Shack in the MU Student Center
8 p.m. Wednesday: The Columbia Jazz Jam at Cafe Berlin
8:30 a.m. Saturday: Grow Native! Workshop at MU's Bradford Farm
10 a.m. Sunday: The second annual Festival of Trees at the Goldschmidt Cancer Center in Jefferson City