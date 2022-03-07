Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
Local support for people in Ukraine continued the past week in Columbia, as around 50 people gathered on the corner of Providence Road and Broadway on Wednesday to protest the war. Missouri legislators introduced the "Missouri Stands with Ukraine" initiative. A Ukrainian MU student shared her family's experience on a Kinder Institute panel centered on the war.
In case you missed it:
Katfish Katy's: How disputes between the owners and the community shuttered the restaurant
Miscommunication and mistrust led to the closing of Katfish Katy's, as Vanessa and Jack Leitza left over a bad relationship with the village of Huntsdale. A battle over noise levels at the restaurant escalated tensions. “It felt like we were fighting in a ‘Footloose’ movie the entire summer,” she said. “There was this little town that wanted to shut the music off.”
House could consider funding state universities based on graduates’ salaries
The "University Rewarding Workforce Readiness Act" would give the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development power to calculate a performance score for each school every year. The scores would then be used to inform state funding decisions.
Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal will open by the end of summer
Members of Columbia's Airport Advisory Board toured the new terminal for the first time Wednesday. The terminal, which is set to open by end of summer 2022, cost $23 million and is 52,000 square feet. It will include a ticketing area, TSA checkpoint, concourse seating and three boarding gates.
House bill would establish gifted programs in Missouri schools that lack them
Sponsored by Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, HB 2366 would establish gifted programs in districts without them, as fewer than 40% of schools in Missouri offer these programs. Teachers working in the programs would have to attend six hours of training per year, paid for by the school district.
Evolving leadership, individual development points of emphasis as Missouri football's spring season continues
MU football veterans are learning how to use their voices instead of just leading by actions as spring practice continues. The offensive line is a focal point of rebuilding, especially with the losses of Mike Maetti and Case Cook. Plus, three new players earned their numbers for the upcoming season.
Around CoMo this week:
- 4 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Memorial Union: The New Yorker writer and acclaimed novelist Peter Hessler will share his experience from living in China and returning to the country after over a decade away.
- 6 p.m., Thursday, Taylor Stadium: Missouri baseball hosts its first of four games against Gonzaga.
- 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Missouri Theatre: The Show-Me Opera presents W.A. Mozart's masterpiece, "The Marriage of Figaro."
Quote:
"Never wait for tomorrow. What if tomorrow never comes?" – Elvis Presley
