Today is the beginning of Gov. Mike Parson's order to limit social gatherings and restrict restaurants and bars to drive-thru, pickup and delivery in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. Kansas City and St. Louis also start stay-at-home policies today, affecting everything except for essential needs.
This week's outlook is as dreary as the weather report, so today's newsletter highlights stories about our amazing community. Be sure to check our dedicated COVID-19 section for vital updates, and remember that social distancing doesn't mean you have to go through this alone.
Keeping Connected: The "Corona Cares" drive is collecting sanitizers, school supplies and more, primarily from Columbia Public School teachers, to donate to families and health care workers.
Columbia restaurants step up: Slim Chickens, Broadway Diner and others provided free meals this week to vulnerable kids.
Local businesses donate to Woodhaven Learning Center: Iron Tiger Tattoo and the Social Room made donations that will be delivered to people with disabilities who are having a hard time getting food.
Their shining moment, a year later: An oral history of Rock Bridge basketball's first state championship win, from the moments after the final whistle to the trophy presentation and beyond.
Boomtown: Our special section on making the golden years golden introduces you to Sid Popejoy of Bike to the Future and Jon Poses of the We Always Swing Jazz Series, sits in on a Literacy Action Corps training class, offers tips for living clean and green and much more.
Local businesses now rely on delivery and takeout orders to stay open while following the governor's state-wide directions. Some are asking customers to purchase gift certificates to help sustain them through the next few months.
Most businesses have posted the changes they have made in response to COVID-19 on social media, but aggregated lists can also be found online from the Missourian, Visit Columbia for shops and restaurants and Savor.