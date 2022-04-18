Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
To kick off Easter celebrations in Columbia last week, dogs and their owners hunted for 3,000 Easter eggs filled with pet treats and coupons from Lizzi & Rocco’s. Former Brian Treece marks the end of his time as mayor after serving the city for six years. Missouri’s House voted to update the state dinosaur’s name to Parrosaurus missouriensis for scientific accuracy.
Preparing for takeoff: An inside look at Columbia’s new terminal
Columbia Regional Airport’s new terminal was introduced to the public to showcase the terminal’s progress and is set to open around Labor Day. It has 52,000 square-feet of floor space and will feature a ticketing area, TSA checkpoint and larger space for the baggage claim.
Finding Recess: Columbia teachers embrace hobbies to balance the demands of teaching
From hunting down flea markets, traversing highways on a cruiser, turning wood scraps into gems and crafting homemade soap, Columbia Public School teachers have found their getaways. Embracing their pastimes allows teachers to ease the tension and stress from their everyday lives through their passions.
Soul Sessions COMO is a home for music and community
A group of musicians and artists called “Soul Sessions COMO” come together every month to bring live soul music to Columbia. Creative Director Josh Runnels aims for Soul Sessions to provide a space for community, education, art and music to thrive.
Book closes on Missouri gymnastics’ historic season
Despite the team’s best efforts, Missouri gymnastics wasn’t able to catch up with the elite performances of Auburn and Florida in the second semifinal session of the NCAA Gymnastics National Championships. The Tigers ended up fifth overall but look to build on their routines and lineups next season.
Coleman’s dreams with MU men’s basketball remain undeterred through program changes
Jarron “Boogie” Coleman left his home state of Indiana, despite a strong sophomore season at Ball State, to transfer to Missouri. In a disappointing last season, his offensive statistics took a step back and his coach was fired a day after the season ended. Despite the circumstances, Coleman has no desire to make a change for his senior season and instead plans to bounce back.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday: The Columbia Public Library will host the former “The Simpsons” animation artist, Carlos Nieto, who will show how to draw anime characters.
4 p.m. Thursday: Enjoy free local food and activities at the Local Food Fair in the MRCC parking lot.
10 a.m. Saturday: The Columbia Public Library will host the first speaker for the Unbound Book Festival in the Friends Room.
“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!’” -Robin Williams
Have a great week!